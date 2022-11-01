Be the first to know
Enforcement of a 15-year-old requiring something called a 'backflow prevention device' has created confusion and dread for up to 25,000 local homeowners.
Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2 for a seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.
With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clea…
A seven-mile span of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway is set to open on Nov. 7, officials said, marking a major milestone for what will one …
Just as future Interstate 74 gets ready to open along another segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, there’s now a push to have U.S. 4…
Denise Hartsfield wants Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill to retract what she says are false and negative campaign ads and mailers …
Officials with downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter are trying to thread an economic needle in their attempt to jump-start Phase II of …
A man was being held in the Forsyth County jail after he was charged with two counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sex offense,…
The North Carolina town that made national headlines in 2020 when law enforcement officers used pepper fog to break up a march to the polls now faces new allegations of unconstitutionally hampering free speech. A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court centers on a protest in Graham the year before the town of 14,000, a bedroom community to Triangle and the Triad cities, became one of ...
A teenager was shot and wounded during a robbery at a ballfield Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
