Q. St. John’s wort has certainly been effective for treating my depression. However, I am extremely susceptible to sunburn, even when the temperature is not particularly high. I have to be very careful about protecting my skin when I go outside.

A. St. John’s wort (Hypericum perforatum) has established antidepressant activity (International Journal of Molecular Sciences, March 2023). People who wish to use this herbal medicine should check with their physician or pharmacist to ensure that it will not interact badly with any conventional medications they are taking.

Pharmacologists think that hypericin is the most active constituent in this botanical medicine. It is known to be a powerful photosensitizer, which explains why pale-skinned people need to protect themselves from sunburn when they are taking St. John’s wort (Pharmaceutical Biology, July 2014).

We urge you to protect your eyes as well. This herbal product may damage cells in the retina when they are exposed to light (Photochemistry and Photobiology, May-June, 2007). As a result, people taking St. John’s wort might be more vulnerable to macular degeneration or even cataracts.

Q. As I was taking my daily glass of pectin in grape juice, I got to wondering if the grape juice is important. Does it play an active role, or is it just a medium for the pectin, to make it more palatable or easier to consume? What if you just took a couple of teaspoons of liquid pectin, or even, if you had small enough spoons, an eighth of a teaspoon of powdered pectin? Would it be able to perform the same function (whatever that is)? Do you have any idea?

A. We first heard about the benefits of drinking grape juice with Certo (liquid pectin) 25 years ago. A couple had tried gin-soaked raisins and found them ineffective for arthritis pain. On the other hand, taking 2 teaspoons of Certo in 3 ounces of grape juice three times a day eased their joint pain.

Since then, we have heard from hundreds of other readers who have had success with this approach. Whether it’s the pectin, the grape juice or the combination is unknown. We suggest doing your own experiment and reporting the results. Other readers will likely be interested.

Anyone who would like to learn more about these or hundreds of other kitchen table treatments may be interested in our book, “The People’s Pharmacy Quick & Handy Home Remedies.” If it’s not in your local library, you can find it at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I have read that olive oil may help with cholesterol control. Since I cannot tolerate statin drugs, as they cause me extreme overall body pain, this is an intriguing alternative. Does it matter if I use olive oil, or do I need extra virgin olive oil?

A. According to a systematic review of randomized controlled trials, olive oil consumption might not affect cholesterol levels significantly (British Journal of Nutrition, Nov. 21, 2022).

As part of a Mediterranean diet, however, olive oil does seem to help prevent cardiovascular disease (Nutrients, March 16, 2021). In one of the largest studies, people consuming extra virgin olive oil or nuts in addition to a Mediterranean diet rich in vegetables were less likely to experience heart attacks or strokes (Advances in Nutrition, May 14, 2014).

