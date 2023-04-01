May 2007: As the prototype for the Empire State Building, the Reynolds Building is an iconic part of the city’s skyline, and this cover puts it in a new light. Former art director Claudia Royston used Photoshop to illuminate the building’s façade with a red heart. She admits the design was a nod to the final scene of Sleepless in Seattle, which, fittingly, takes place on atop the Empire State Building.