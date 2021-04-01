Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.