Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

