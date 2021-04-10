Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
