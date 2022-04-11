For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The are…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 deg…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will se…