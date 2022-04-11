 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

