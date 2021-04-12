Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.