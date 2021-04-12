This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
