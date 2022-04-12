Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
