For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers stil…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degree…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 58F. Winds light and var…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Rain …
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 deg…