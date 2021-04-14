This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degree…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 58F. Winds light and var…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers stil…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Rain …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We wi…