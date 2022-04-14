This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
