Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

