Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 deg…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be …
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Te…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…