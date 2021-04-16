 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem's evening forecast: It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News