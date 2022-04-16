This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 deg…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Te…