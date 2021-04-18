Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.