For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
