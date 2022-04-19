Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.