Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

