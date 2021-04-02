This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
