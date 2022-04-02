Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.