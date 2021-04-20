 Skip to main content
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

