Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.