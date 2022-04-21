Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.