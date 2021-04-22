Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.