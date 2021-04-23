 Skip to main content
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

