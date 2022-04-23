 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

