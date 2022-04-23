Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
