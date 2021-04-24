For the drive home in Winston Salem: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
