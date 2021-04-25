 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News