This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
