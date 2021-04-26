This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem ar…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. Th…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It…