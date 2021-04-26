Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.