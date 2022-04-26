 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winston Salem. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

