This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly clear during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
