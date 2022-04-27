This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
