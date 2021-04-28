For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem ar…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. Th…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 de…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. I…