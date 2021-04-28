Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.