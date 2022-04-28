 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

