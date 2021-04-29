This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem ar…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. Th…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 de…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. I…