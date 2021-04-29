 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News