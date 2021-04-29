Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.