Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

