Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.