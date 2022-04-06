Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
