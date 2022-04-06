Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.