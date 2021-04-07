 Skip to main content
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

