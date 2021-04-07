Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
