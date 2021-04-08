For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It look…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winst…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low around 65F. Wi…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 58F. …