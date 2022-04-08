Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.