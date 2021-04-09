This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It look…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winst…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low around 65F. Wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 40F…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …