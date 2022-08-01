This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 de…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are pred…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the h…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and varia…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the ma…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain st…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…