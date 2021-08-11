Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99.74. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
