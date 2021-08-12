For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98.06. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
