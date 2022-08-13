 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

