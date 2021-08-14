For the drive home in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
