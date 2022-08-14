For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. E…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. T…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Tu…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tod…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepare…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We wi…