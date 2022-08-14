 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

