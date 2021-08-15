Winston Salem's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
